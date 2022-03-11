Big West women’s basketball regular season champion Hawaii is one win away from unifying the title and earning its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2016 with a 69-55 victory over UC Riverside in the conference tournament semifinals on Friday in Henderson, Nev.

Big West Player of the Year Amy Atwell, who was held to four points on Wednesday, paced the Rainbow Wahine with a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds, both game-highs.

Atwell drained all five of her first-half 3-point attempts, surpassing Julissa Tago for the program’s single-season record for 3-pointers in a season. She finished 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and currently has 69 3s for the 2021-22 season, having previously broken the UH career mark in February.

After barely escaping Cal State Bakersfield on Wednesday, Atwell’s barrage was the catalyst towards a 43-21 halftime lead for the Rainbow Wahine, who improve to 19-9 overall.

Jada Holland had a team-high 15 points for UC Riverside (14-11).

Hawaii advances to Saturday’s championship game, which will be streamed on ESPN+. The Rainbow Wahine will take on the winner of the UC Davis-UC Irvine semifinal at 3 p.m. HST. UH’s most recent trip the the championship game was in 2019, where it lost a late lead to UC Davis.