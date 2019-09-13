Hawaii, Wisconsin mutually agree to cancel remainder of 3-game football series

Wisconsin and Hawaii will not complete its three-game football series, per FBSSchedules.com.

The Badgers and Warriors originally agreed to a three-game series back in 2013 to play games in 2015 (a 28-0 Wisconsin win), 2021 and 2022.

The second game of the series was supposed to take place on September 4, 2021 but was postponed to August 31, 2023.

Wisconsin, Hawaii cancel final two games of three-game football serieshttps://t.co/A1ANfrJuvy pic.twitter.com/j60OLd8JT2 — FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) September 13, 2019

However, FBSchedules.com is reporting that a copy of termination obtained from the University of Wisconsin-Madison shows that the two schools have mutually agreed to cancel the remainder of the series.

“…Both Wisconsin and Hawaii are free to arrange games with other institutions in 2022 and 2024 with no obligation to the other party,” according to language in the termination notice.

The Warriors are currently 2-0 in 2019 and will take on their third-straight Pac-12 opponent Saturday against the University of Washington.