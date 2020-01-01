Hawaii WBB falls to Penn on New Years Eve

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team lost a day game to the University of Pennsylvania 70-55 on New Years Eve.

The Rainbow Wahine led for just under five minutes of a contest that Penn mostly controlled.

The Quakers were led by freshman guard Kayla Padilla who paced everyone with 23 points. Penn outscored UH in three quarters, with Hawaii edging UP in the third frame.

The Wahine were led by Amy Atwell in scoring with 12 points with a trifecta of three pointers.

Penn will stay in state and play D-II Chaminade on Thursday, January second.

Hawaii finishes the non-conference schedule 6-7. UH’s next game to start Big West play will be on the road at CSUN on January ninth.