The No. 5 University of Hawaii water polo team downed No. 12 UC Davis 12-8 at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatics Complex on Saturday night.

Hawaii improved to 19-5 overall, including 6-1 in Big West Conference play.

The Rainbow Wahine will be the 2 seed in the upcoming Big West Tournament, which takes place from April 28-30 at UC Santa Barbara.

Alba Bonamusa Boix scored a match-high four goals on Saturday. After the match, Libby Gault, Olivia Kistler and Emma van Rossum were honored as part of senior night festivities.