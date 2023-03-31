The No. 4 University of Hawaii water polo team routed Cal State Fullerton 20-3 on Friday afternoon.

Hawaii improves to 18-3 overall and 5-0 in Big West play to solidify itself atop the conference standings.

Raha Peiravani had five goals for UH on Friday to lead all scorers.

Next up for Hawaii is a Sunday showdown with UCLA, which takes place at 9 a.m. HST.

Friday was also career victory No. 200 for UH head coach Maureen Cole, who has been at the helm for 12 seasons.