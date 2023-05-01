The 2023 season has come to an end for the University of Hawaii water polo team.

After losing in overtime to UC Irvine in the Big West Conference championship game over the weekend, the Rainbow Wahine were not selected for one of three at-large bids on Monday’s selection show.

Hawaii, which spent the majority of the season in national Top 10 rankings, has its season come to an end at 21-6.

Stanford (21-1) is the top overall seed, while UC Irvine (20-6) is the Big West’s lone team represented. The full bracket can be seen here.