Led by a golden goal from goalkeeper Bridget Layburn, the University of Hawaii water polo team got a dramatic 9-8 overtime victory over No. 3 Cal at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex on Saturday night.

Hawaii improves to 16-3, while Cal drops to 15-5.

Next up for Hawaii is a Big West match at UC San Diego on Thursday at 3 p.m. HST.

