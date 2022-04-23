The University of Hawaii water polo team fell 11-8 to UC Irvine in the Big West Conference championship game on Saturday at the Duke Kahanamoku Athletics Complex.

After not losing a game the entire Big West season, the Rainbow Wahine fell to 16-6 overall.

UC Irvine gets the conference’s automatic NCAA tournament bid, while UH will await their tournament fate at 2 p.m. HST during Monday’s selection show.

On Saturday, Elena Flynn led the Anteaters with a team-high four goals.

Alba Bonamusa Boix scored four goals for Hawaii, scoring half the team’s goals.

UH never led throughout the duration of Saturday’s match.