In a battle of the Big West Conference’s two best teams, the University of Hawaii water polo team was edged by UC Irvine 11-10 on Saturday at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

Hawaii fell to 18-5 overall and 5-1 in Big West play, while UC Irvine improved to 16-6 overall and an unblemished 6-0 in conference play.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

On Saturday, Hawaii led 10-9 with less than two minutes left before a pair of goals by Kennedy East gave the Anteaters the lead for good with 1:16 remaining.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is its home finale next Saturday against UC Davis at 6 p.m.