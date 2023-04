The University of Hawaii water polo team advanced to the Big West Conference championship with a 13-12 win over Long Beach State in Saturday’s semifinals in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine (21-5) will face top seed UC Irvine on Sunday at 10 a.m. HST.

On Saturday, Alba Bonamusa Boix and Lot Stertefeld each scored four goals for UH, guiding the Rainbow Wahine to victory.