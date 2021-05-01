Hawaii water polo advances to Big West championship

The University of Hawaii water polo team advanced to the Big West Conference championship game with a 16-9 win over Long Beach State in the tournament semifinals on Saturday in San Diego.

Libby Gault had a game-high four goals for the Rainbow Wahine (10-1), while Lara Luka added three. Four players scored two goals each for LBSU, which had its season end at 3-7.

The ‘Bows advance to face Cal Poly in the Big West finals to take on the winner of the other semifinal between UC San Diego and UC Irvine, which begins at 9 a.m. HST.