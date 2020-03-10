Live Now
Hawai’i Volleyball to open Big West Conference play at CSUN this weekend ahead of match in Malibu against Pepperdine

Sports

by: Hawaii Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

Chaz Galloway // Hawaii Athletics

The second-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team hits the road for its Big West-opener against CSUN, Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 followed by a mid-week non-conference match-up at former conference foe Pepperdine, Tuesday, March 17. All three matches begin at 7:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. HT).

Matches #15 & #16
Who: No. 2 Hawai’i (15-1, 0-0 BWC) vs. CSUN (4-11, 0-0 BWC)
When: Friday, March 13 & Saturday, March 14
Time: 7:00 pm PT (4:00 pm HT) each day
Where: Matadome; Northridge, Calif.
Live Video: www.bigwest.tv
Radio Coverage: ESPN Honolulu (92.7FM, 1420AM) – Friday & CBS Sports Radio (1500AM) – Saturday. Tiff Wells (play-by-play).
Streaming Audio: ESPNHonolulu.com/CBSSportsHawaii.com. Sideline Hawaii app
Live Stats: gomatadors.com

Match #17
Who: No. 2 Hawai’i (15-1) vs. No. 8 Pepperdine (7-6)
When: Tuesday, March 17
Time: 7:00 pm PT (4:00 pm HT)
Where: Firestone Fieldhouse; Malibu, Calif.
Live Video: pepperdinewaves.com
Radio Coverage: ESPN Honolulu (92.7FM, 1420AM). Tiff Wells (play-by-play).
Streaming Audio: ESPNHonolulu.com. Sideline Hawaii app
Live Stats: pepperdinewaves.com

Game Notes:

  • UH begins a three-match road trip by opening Big West Conference play with a pair of matches at CSUN followed by a non-conference match-up at Pepperdine. It is the same road trip as 2018, in which UH lost all three matches.
  • Against Big West competition, UH has either swept or was swept in every two-match conference road series since joining the league in 2018, with a 6-4 mark.
  • UH has a 12-2 record versus CSUN since 2014 and a 54-21 all-time mark.
  • CSUN (4-11) lost to UCLA in its last two outings Feb. 28 in Northridge and March 5 in Los Angeles.
  • Since that loss to Pepperdine in 2018, UH has won its last 12 non-conference regular season road matches, including all six this season.
  • UH has lost 6 of its last 7 match-up against Pepperdine in Malibu, Calif., dating back to 2012.
  • Pepperdine (7-6) will host Jamestown (March 11) and UCLA (March 13) prior to facing UH.
  • Hawai’i is 5-1 versus MPSF teams this season.
  • Head coach Charlie Wade has career records of 13-7 versus CSUN and 13-8 versus Pepperdine.
  • Rado Parapunov needs 14 kills to become the 18th player in program history to reach 1,000.

