Hawaii volleyball standout Brooke Van Sickle named Big West Offensive Player of the Week

University of Hawaii women’s volleyball standout Brooke Van Sickle was named the Big West Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

It is the second time Van Sickle won OPOW honors during the 2021 season.

Van Sickle had 35 digs over the weekend as the Rainbow Wahine clinched the conference title with a win over CSUN on Friday. Although the Rainbow Wahine lost to UC Santa Barbara on Saturday, they already had the conference championship in hand. Van Sickle also had 20 digs over the weekend.

Hawaii will open against Mississippi State on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. First serve is set for 2:30 p.m. HST.

The 2021 NCAA Tournament its Hawaii’s 28th straight appearance in the big dance.