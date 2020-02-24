Hawaii volleyball retains No. 1 ranking

Despite being idle the past week, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team retained its No. 1 ranking in the NVA/AVCA Division I-II poll released Monday.

The Rainbow Warriors (14-0) received 12 of 16 possible first-place votes. BYU, the other undefeated team in the nation at 15-0, received the other four votes.

UH will play Nittaidai in a pair of exhibition matches at the Stan Sheriff Center on Wednesday and Friday this week. The Cougars have one match this week against No. 13 Stanford, a team the ‘Bows swept twice from Feb. 14-15.

Hawaii and BYU will play each other on March 5-6 at the Stan Sheriff Center.