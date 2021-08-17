Hawai’i volleyball legend Marilyn Moniz-Kaho’ohanohano Selected To AVCA Hall of Fame

The American Volleyball Coaches Association announced its 2021 Hall of Fame class with the University of Hawai’i’s Marilyn Moniz-Kaho’ohanohano earning induction. Moniz-Kaho’ohanohano is the third member of the UH ‘ohana to gain the distinction, joining Deitre Collins-Parker (2008) and Dave Shoji (2010).



Moniz-Kaho’ohanohano was selected in the administrator category. The former Rainbow Wahine volleyball player served as UH’s Senior Woman Administrator and associate athletics director for nearly three decades and was an instrumental figure in collegiate indoor and beach volleyball on both a local and national scale.



When she took the court in 1972 as part of the first Rainbow Wahine women’s volleyball team, Moniz-Kaho’ohanohano began what has been a decade’s-long love affair with both the sport and her school. After her playing days were over she returned to UH in 1989, performing groundbreaking work until her retirement in 2017.



She helped elevate Hawai’i volleyball on the national stage not only in terms of competitiveness and attendance, but also facilities and media coverage. The Rainbow Wahine program consistently ranked atop Division I schools in attendance, and Hawai’i was the first school to have its home matches televised. During that period, UH began charging admission, and women’s volleyball became a revenue-generating sport. Moniz-Kaho’ohanohano, who was inducted into the UH Circle of Honor in 2017, also oversaw the addition of five women’s sports at the school.



The work she did as part of a number of NCAA committees allowed her impact to be magnified on a national level. One recent example was her tireless efforts to help beach volleyball gain NCAA championship status.



“Beach volleyball would not exist at the University of Hawai’i without Marilyn Moniz-Kaho’ohanohano; in fact, it is easy to argue the sport would not exist in the NCAA without her,” said UH Athletics Director David Matlin. “As a prominent member of the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics, Marilyn helped jump-start beach volleyball, then known as sand volleyball, from an emerging sport to the NCAA’s 90th championship sport within a record four years.”



The other three inductees in the AVCA class of 2021 are coaches Jim McLaughlin, Jim Stone and Beverly Williams. The four volleyball greats will become part of a group of more than 90 Hall of Famers who have made significant contributions to the sport across their careers. The 2021 inductees will be formally recognized during the Jostens Coaches Honors Luncheon on Dec.16 at 12:30 p.m. at the AVCA Convention in Columbus, Ohio.