Hawaii uses big second half to rout Hawaii Pacific in season opener

Not many knew what to expect out of the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team in its season opener, as exposure to the team was limited due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

After a slow start in the opening 20 minutes, the Rainbow Warriors gained separation in the second half and got to show off some of their depth in an 83-50 win over Hawaii Pacific at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center on Friday night.

A brand new starting five of Noel Coleman, Justin Webster, Junior Madut, Casdon Jardine and Mate Colina took the floor to begin the season for the ‘Bows, who led 30-25 at the break despite not hitting any of their nine 3-point attempts in the first half.

The ‘Bows (1-0) erupted in the second half, outscoring the Sharks 53-25. San Diego graduate transfer James Jean-Marie led the way for UH with a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds, which were both game highs.

Four players scored in double digits for the Rainbow Warriors. In his first career start, Colina scored 17 points and added six rebounds, while Webster added 12 points and Jardine had 11 after hitting a team-high three 3-pointers.

David Rowlands led HPU with 12 points, including three 3-pointers.

The Rainbow Warriors currently do not have any more nonconference games scheduled and are set to begin Big West Conference play on Dec. 27 against Cal Poly.