Over the weekend, the University of Hawaii track and field team finished second in the Big West Conference championships in Davis, Calif.

It is the highest finish in program history.

In total, the Rainbow Wahine had 108 points.

Ten Rainbow Wahine had podium finishes, with three earning gold, three with silver and three with bronze.

The NCAA West region championships begin on May 25 in Fayetteville, Ark.