UNSPECIFIED LOCATION – APRIL 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Tua Tagovailoa shows off the lining of his jacket during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23, 2020. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

Hawaii led all states with most players selected per capita, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Four players from Hawaii were selected in last week’s NFL Draft in Saint Louis Alum Tua Tagovailoa, Leilehua alum Netane Muti and Kahuku graduates Alohi Gilman and Bradlee Anae.

Based on the most recent census data, Hawaii had one player selected per every 340,075 people. Louisiana was next on the list with one player selected per every 377,781 people.