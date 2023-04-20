The waiting game is over for the No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team.

After the first round of the Big West Conference tournament on Thursday in Irvine, Calif., the Rainbow Warriors now know who they’re going to play in Friday’s semifinals.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

UC Santa Barbara, the No. 4 seed in the Big West tournament, prevailed over fifth-seeded UC San Diego 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-12 in the quarterfinals to set up a date with UH in the semifinals.

Hawaii swept its season series against UC Santa Barbara this year, which took place on the road.

First serve between Hawaii (26-2) and UCSB (8-16) is set for 2 p.m. HST on Friday. The game will be broadcast on Spectrum Sports and ESPN Honolulu. The winner advances to Saturday’s championship match at 4:30 p.m. HST on ESPNU.