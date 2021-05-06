Hawaii to play BYU in NCAA men’s volleyball championship match

After both semifinals were completed in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team will face BYU in the 2021 national championship match.

Hawaii won the first semifinal in a convincing sweep over UC Santa Barbara.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

In the second semifinal, BYU won 25-22, 25-15, 26-28, 25-20 over Lewis.

The Rainbow Warriors are 16-1 in the 2021 season heading into Saturday’s national title match, while BYU is 20-3. For Hawaii, BYU is its first nonconference opponent of the season.

Hawaii and BYU were 1-1 against each other in 2020, with UH taking a five-set thriller at a sold-out Stan Sheriff Center during the most recent matchup on March 6, 2020.

The 2021 national championship match between the ‘Bows and Cougars begins at 2 p.m. HST and will be televised on ESPNU. Stay with KHON2 for continued coverage.