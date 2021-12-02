Hawaii to likely play in Hawaii Bowl against Memphis

Hawaii running back Dedrick Parson (31) breaks free from a diving Colorado State defensive back Jack Howell (17) before running the ball into the end zone to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Darryl Oumi)

According to the Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, a 42nd bowl game will be added to the 2021 roster, paving the way for the University of Hawaii football team to play against Memphis on Dec. 24.

BREAKING: NCAA has added a 42nd bowl, allowing all 84 bowl-eligible teams to play in a bowl, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. The bowl will be in Texas, date TBA, on an ESPN Network. The new bowl allows Hawaii (6-7) to play in @HawaiiBowl vs. Memphis https://t.co/sWuCgscvVT — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 2, 2021

The Rainbow Warriors improved to 6-7 for the 2021 season after a 38-14 victory at Wyoming last Saturday.

After the rest of the day in college football unfolded on Saturday, it was believed that the ‘Bows did not do enough to get to a bowl game since a handful of teams met the 6-6 requirement. But after another bowl game was added on Thursday, Hawaii will get another shot to take the field.

Memphis (6-6) accepted its bid to the Hawaii Bowl earlier this week.

The 2021 EasyPost Hawaii Bowl will take place on Dec. 24 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Kickoff between the Rainbow Warriors and Tigers is set for 3 p.m. HST.