The University of Hawaii will host both the women’s and men’s Big West Conference volleyball tournaments in the coming years.

A press conference was held at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, UH’s home venue, on Friday to announce the decision.

Hawaii will host the men’s conference tournament in April 2024 and 2025, while the women’s tournament will be held in Hawaii in November 2026.

The first-ever women’s Big West Conference women’s volleyball tournament will be held at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif. in November. Hawaii previously hosted the Big West men’s volleyball tournaments in 2019, 2021 and 2022.