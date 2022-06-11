Texas A&M is headed back to the College World Series.

On Saturday, the No. 5 Aggies defeated No. 9 Louisville 4-3, advancing to its first College World Series since 2017.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Two players with Hawaii ties are on the TAMU roster, including former UH starting shortstop Kole Kaler, who also holds that same role for the Aggies in 2022.

In Saturday’s clincher, Kaler went 1-for-4 with a run.

Also on the Texas A&M roster is Punahou alumnus Kalae Harrison, who was A&M’s shortstop in 2021 before being sidelined for portions of the 2022 season due to injury. He did not appear in Saturday’s game.

Elsewhere in the NCAA Tournament, Virginia Tech reliever and HPA alum Jonah Hurney was stellar in a 14-8 win over Oklahoma, striking out seven in four innings in which he allowed only two hits and one run. On Friday, he threw 1.1 perfect frames. The Sooners and Hokies play in a winner-take-all game on Sunday at 6 a.m. HST on Sunday on ESPNU, with the winner advancing to the College World Series.