The University of Hawaii baseball team has yet to make an NCAA Tournament since 2011, but the field of 64 in 2022 will still feature a number of players and coaches from the 50th state. Their names are below:

Trayden Tayima, infielder, junior, Air Force (Waiakea)

Noah Shackles, Dallas Baptist director of player development (Mid-Pacific)

Kalae Harrison, infielder, sophomore, Texas A&M (Punahou)

Kole Kaler, infielder, senior, Texas A&M (University of Hawaii)

Dustin Demeter, infielder, senior, Oral Roberts (University of Hawaii)

Jonah Hurney, pitcher, junior, Virginia Tech (Hawaii Prepatory Academy)

Vince Reilly, pitcher, junior, Grand Canyon (University of Hawaii)

Javyn Pimental, pitcher, freshman, Arizona (Kamehameha)