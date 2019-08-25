Hawaii takes down Arizona, 45-38

The Rainbow Warrior football team pulled off the upset Saturday night over Arizona, 45-38 at Aloha Stadium.

Hawaii, led by quarterbacks Cole McDonald and Chevan Cordeiro, was able to hold off Arizona’s offensive surges throughout the game, including a last-ditch effort from Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate.

With 10 seconds remaining in the game, down by seven points, Tate led the Wildcats downfield and was stopped just short of the endzone that could have tied the game up with a successful extra point.

McDonald had an up and down game on the night, throwing for 378 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. Cordeiro came in for relief in the third quarter and kept the Warriors offense under control.

The redshirt freshman out of Saint Louis passed for 58 yards on 5-of-7 attempts and a touchdown.

Cedric Byrd was the star of the night, however.

Byrd totaled 224 yards on 14 receptions. He also tied a single-game program record with four touchdowns.

Tate rushed for 108 yards while throwing for 361 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Ikem Okeke arguably had the play of the night with an interception of Tate in the redzone. Okeke returned the pick for 49 yards, setting up Cordeiro’s go-ahead touchdown pass to Byrd.

Hawaii (1-0) will have a bye week next weekend before taking on Oregon State on September 7th at Aloha Stadium.