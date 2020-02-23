Hawaii swim and dive men and women win back to back MPSF titles

The University of Hawaii baseball team took its second straight game over Washington State in a 4-3 Saturday night thriller.

Cade Smith got the start for Hawaii (7-2) but lasted just 3.1 innings, giving up four walks and hits each before yielding to Buddie Pindel, who himself just lasted one inning. Cade Halemanu got the win for UH, striking out three in two scoreless innings. Carter Loewen got the hold with one scoreless inning, and Jeremy Wu-Yelland got the save with 1.2 perfect innings.