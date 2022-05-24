Professional surfer Kekoa Cazimero is joining forces with Parley and a number of organizations for World Oceans Week is calling on volunteers for a week long activation to help restore Hawaii beaches.

Cazimero, who is also the co-founder of the Ambassadors With Aloha clothing line, also known as the AVVA brand will be hosting beach clean-ups, dune restorations, and many other activities starting on Monday, May 30 with a clean up at Sandy Beach.

The mission is one week of giving back to the coastline and instilling a sense of pride in the area that will have resonating impacts that help to sustain the protection needed for the coastline to recover and thrive.

The week of volunteering will culminate with a celebration at Bishop Museum on Saturday, June 4.

To volunteer you can click the links below to register for each of the events:

Monday – Sponsored by Sierra Club

Tuesday – Sponsored by HMAR

Wednesday – Sponsored by SCH

Thursday – Sponsored by Ka Iwi Coalition

Friday – Sponsored by Surfrider

AFTER PARTY FRIDAY

In association with the World Oceans Week activation, the AVVA Brand and Hawaii-born artist Aaron Kai have collaborated on limited edition clothing available for purchase with all proceeds going to Parley TV. Parley for the Oceans addresses major threats towards our oceans, the most important ecosystem of our planet.

