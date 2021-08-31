Hawaii state champs from Honolulu return home following remarkable run to third place finish at Little League World Series

After a remarkable and memorable run at the Little League World Series, the Hawaii state champs from Honolulu returned home on Tuesday afternoon.

Honolulu Little League arrived just after 3:00pm at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after a day of travel from Williamsport, Pennsylvania greeted by friends and family.

“It feels good cause we have a lot of support from the fans and all of Hawaii,” said Honolulu Little Leaguer Kamau Passi. “It was pretty cool experience cause you might not ever get to do this again.”

Affectionately nicknamed “Da Boys”, the team finished its run at the 2021 Little League World Series with a 5-0 win over South Dakota’s Sioux Falls Little League on Sunday.

“Its awesome, being away from home that long we really miss home and coming back and feeling the love from all of Hawaii, we really appreciate that,” said manager Brandon Sardinha.

Honolulu missed out on its chance to play in the championship game after falling to Michigan in Saturday’s Hank Aaron bracket finals, but closed out the LLWS with a 4-1 record.

Prior to their final game, Honolulu Little League was also awarded the Jack Losch Little League Baseball World Series Team Sportsmanship Award.

“It just showed that the Hawaii aloha spirit again just shined through through the boys and it just gave that wherever they went,” added Sardinha.