Hawaii standout shortstop Kole Kaler hoping to build off breakout season in 2021

Not many were off to a better start in 2020 than University of Hawaii shortstop Kole Kaler.

The switch-hitter had a staggering .407 batting average after starting all 17 games at shortstop, leading the team in every offensive category besides walks and home runs. He was just as impressive with his glove, committing just one error all season.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

The Rainbow Warriors were 11-6 in 2020 with a series win over Oregon and were one out away from another against defending national champion Vanderbilt on the road. Then the COVID-19 pandemic started to sweep the world, putting an abrupt end to the season.

As disappointing as the season’s unexpected end was to Kaler, he continued to keep playing ball. The ‘Bows will open the 2021 season on Friday against Arizona State at Phoenix Municipal Stadium, about 35 miles from where he grew up in Queen Creek, Ariz. The Rainbow Warriors will have nonconference series with Arizona State, Hawaii Pacific and Hawaii-Hilo in successive weeks before opening Big West Conference play at home against Long Beach State on March 19.

“Just to get my feet wet last year and now I get an opportunity to go out there and do it all again this year, I’ve been working for 10 months working up to this season,” Kaler said in a Zoom conference with Hawaii media. “I played a little bit in Arizona, probably 10 games and then I went out to Georgia, I played in Macon, Ga., for the Macon Bacon. I had a great time out there, I faced a lot of great pitchers, played with a lot of great guys so I would say that definitely prepared me for the season as well. I’m definitely excited to get out there this year and show people what I can do and what this University of Hawaii baseball team can do. We’re gonna work as hard as anyone else in the country, if not harder.

“That’s just the mindset that we have to have going into it. Just continue to keep working hard and keep getting better every single day.”

Friday will be the first time Hawaii has opened its season with a true road game in program history, although it did open on the mainland in 1973 for the Riverside Invitational Tournament in California on a neutral site basis.

The 2021 season opener, which begins at 3:35 p.m. HST, will most likely be Kaler’s last season opener in a UH uniform, as he’s regarded as the team’s top prospect in the 2021 MLB Draft by D1Baseball.com.

“I don’t really know where it came from, my parents always wanted me to be passionate about something and I’m definitely passionate about the game of baseball, that’s what I want to do with my life,” Kaler says. “Hopefully I can continue to play as long as I can.”