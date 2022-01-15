Hawaii standout safety Khoury Bethley reverses course, announces transfer portal entry

Hawaii defensive back Khoury Bethley (5) during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

A day after he was announcing his return to the University of Hawaii football team, Khoury Bethley has reversed course and announced that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal instead.

The news comes after Todd Graham‘s sudden resignation as UH football coach on Friday night.

Bethley thrived as a safety and linebacker hybrid in Graham’s defense, tallying 100 total tackles in the 2021 season en route to first-team All-Mountain West Conference honors.

Bethley has one year of NCAA eligibility remaining and is able to play immediately.

Hawaii will lose its seven top tacklers from the 2021 season after Bethley’s departure. Linebacker Penei Pavihi is the team’s top returning tackler after he had 47 last season.