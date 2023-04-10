On Saturday, following the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team’s final home match of the season, six players will be honored as part of senior night festivities.

Some departures will be anticipated, such as star setter Jakob Thelle, who is playing his fifth season for the Rainbow Warriors.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Meanwhile, others will leave collegiate eligibility on the table, such as starting opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias. The Greece native would have been able to play two more years but has decided to pursue a professional volleyball career following the season.

Thelle, Mouchlias, Kana’i Akana, Filip Humler, Devon Johnson and Cole Hogland will be the six players honored. Hogland, like Mouchlias, is another starter who has a year of eligibility remaining but will move on.

“It was a difficult decision, I’m not going to lie,” Mouchlias told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “Leaving this place and all these fans and all my friends, it was real difficult. But I think it’s time for me to take the next step. Since I was a kid, my dream was to play professionally because my my parents were professional athletes and my brother’s playing professionally.

“I knew that coming here in the U.S., it’s going to be a big step for me to chase my dream, but I did not expect to find such a big family here, to be honest. And yeah, it’ll be really difficult for me to leave.”

Mouchlias’ freshman season in 2020 was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He didn’t join the team for the 2021 season in order to rehab an ankle injury at home in Greece. As hard as those two years were, it also made the 2022 season that much more satisfying. In 2023, he hopes to go out on top.

“We want to leave with a third championship. That’s been our main goal,” Mouchlias said. “And we’re going to still try to play our best and win this goal.”