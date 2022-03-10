The University of Hawaii softball team’s offensive struggles continued in a 5-0 loss against California on Thursday evening at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

A night after it fell to Baylor 2-1, UH fell victim to a gem of a pitching performance from Cal starter Sona Halajian, who tossed a shutout after striking out nine and allowing five hits with no walks.

The Rainbow Wahine fell to 5-7 for the 2022 season and will face defending national champion Oklahoma on Friday.

Chloe Borges took the loss for UH after pitching a complete game, allowing nine hits to go with two walks and four strikeouts.

No player on Hawaii had more than one hit.

Halajian was also Cal’s standout offensively, socking a 3-run home run in the top of the seventh inning that broke the game open.