A walk-off single by Malia Xiao Gin in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the University of Hawaii softball team a 3-2 win over UC Davis on Thursday night at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Hawaii improves to 30-21 overall and 13-12 Big West Conference play, beginning its final series of the season with a win.

UC Davis dropped to 27-20 overall and 13-12 in Big West games.

Kaena Keliinoi had a game-high three hits for UH, while Haley Johnson had two double and RBIs each for the ‘Bows.

On the mound, Brianna Lopez tossed a complete game for Hawaii, scattering six hits and no walks with seven strikeouts. UC Davis’ Kenedi Brown took the loss and also tossed a complete game for UCD.

The Rainbow Wahine will conclude their season with a doubleheader against the Aggies on Friday beginning at 4 p.m. After the second game, the ‘Bows will hold their annual Senior Night festivities.