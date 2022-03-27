Behind a pair of home runs, the University of Hawaii softball team topped Cal State Northridge 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium, completing a three-game series sweep over the Matadors.

After sweeping the Matadors in a doubleheader on Saturday, Hawaii’s win on Sunday gets the ‘Bows to 11-10 and 5-1 in Big West Conference play. UH is over .500 for the first time this season after beginning the 2022 campaign 0-4.

Cal State Northridge, which entered the series undefeated in Big West play, drops to 13-20 overall and 3-3 in conference competition.

On Sunday, the ‘Bows were lifted offensively by a two-run home run by Maya Nakamura and a solo home run by Dallas Millwood. On the mound, freshman Brianna Lopez tossed a complete game, holding the Matadors to five hits and three walks with one strikeout to earn the victory.

The ‘Bows will head back on the road to face UC San Diego for a trio of road games, beginning on April 1 at 2 p.m. HST. As of Sunday, UH, UCSD and Cal State Fullerton are tied atop the conference standings at 5-1.