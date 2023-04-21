Hawaii’s Maya Nakamura during an NCAA softball game on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Northridge, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

The University of Hawaii softball team topped Cal State Bakersfield 7-1 on Friday afternoon.

Hawaii improves to 27-15 overall and 10-6 in Big West Conference play, while CSUB drops to 6-33 overall and 1-15 in Big West games.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Brianna Lopez tossed a complete game for UH, scattering six hits and walk with eight strikeouts. At the plate, Cira Bartolotti had a game-high three hits while Maya Nakamura had two hits for Hawaii.

The Rainbow Wahine and Roadrunners will complete their series on Saturday with a doubleheader that begins at 9 a.m. HST.