The University of Hawaii softball team lost both of its games to conclude the Paradise Classic on Sunday.

Hawaii exits the opening weekend of the season 3-3.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

In the first game, the Rainbow Wahine fell to Utah Tech 2-1 as pitcher Sauren Gauten out-dueled Brianna Lopez, with both pitchers tossing complete games.

In the second game, Hawaii lost to Saint Mary’s 5-1 after the Gaels broke away with four runs in the fifth inning.

Hawaii will now hit the road for the UNLV Desert Classic in Las Vegas, which begins on Friday.