Hawaii softball swept in Friday doubleheader

The University of Hawaii softball team dropped both of its Paradise Classic games on Friday, losing a twin bill to Iowa State and Memphis.

In the first game, the Rainbow Wahine had a 4-1 lead heading into the sixth inning. But the Cyclones (2-1) scored seven runs in the sixth frame and held the Wahine scoreless for the rest of the game. The ‘Bows were held to four hits, and no player had more than one hit for the Wahine. Emily Klee took the loss for UH after surrendering the lead in the sixth.

In the second game, the ‘Bows were overwhelmed 15-3 by Memphis. The Tigers (2-1) had three crooked innings, scoring four runs in the third and fifth innings before scoring seven in the seventh. Izzy Dino took the loss for the Wahine.

The Rainbow Wahine conclude play in the Paradise Classic on Saturday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. After round robin play, they are the No. 3 seed in the tournament, which also involves Northern Colorado, whom the Wahine topped 11-2 on Thursday night.

The Rainbow Wahine will face Iowa State again at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the first semifinal.