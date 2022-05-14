The University of Hawaii softball team was swept at UC Davis in a doubleheader to conclude its 2022 season on Saturday afternoon.

The Rainbow Wahine end their season at 23-18 overall and 17-9 in Big West play, good for third place in the conference standings behind Long Beach State and champion Cal State Fullerton.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

UC Davis won the first game 4-2 as the Aggies had 10 hits, led by Anna Dethlefson’s game high three hits. Brianna Lopez pitched a complete game for UH and was tagged with the loss.

In the second game, the Rainbow Wahine fell behind 5-0 before Maya Nakamura’s 3-run home run cut the deficit to 5-3, but it proved to be the last time either team scored as the Aggies held on. UCD starter Kenedi Brown tamed the ‘Bows with 11 strikeouts.

Hawaii’s 23-18 mark and 17-9 record in conference play is the first time the team has finished with a winning record since 2019.