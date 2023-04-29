Hawaii’s Haley Johnson during an NCAA softball game on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Northridge, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

The University of Hawaii softball team closed out its series with Long Beach State with a doubleheader at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium in which the Rainbow Wahine lost both games.

The Beach won the first game 6-2 after scoring all of their runs in the sixth inning in which LBSU had four hits and UH committed two errors.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

In the second game, The Beach scored four runs in both the second and fifth innings to get the eight-run lead needed for a mercy rule victory. On the mound, Eryka Gonzales tossed a shutout, scattering four hits while striking out two ‘Bows.

Hawaii continues Big West Conference play with a three-game set at Cal State Fullerton, beginning on Friday at 3 p.m. HST.