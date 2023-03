The University of Hawaii softball team lost both games of a doubleheader to Cal State Northridge on Saturday afternoon.

Hawaii exits the weekend 20-12 and 3-3 in Big West play, while CSUN improves to 12-14 and 4-2 in conference games.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After losing 8-5 in the first game, the Rainbow Wahine fell 11-1 via mercy rule in the nightcap.

Next up for Hawaii is a three-game home series against UC San Diego, which begins on Friday at 6 p.m.