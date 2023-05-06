Hawaii’s Brianna Lopez during an NCAA softball game on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Northridge, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

The University of Hawaii softball team lost a pair of games to Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, losing all three games of its series against the Titans, 4-1 and 3-0.

The Rainbow Wahine are 29-21 after the weekend’s action, including 12-12 in Big West Conference play.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

CSUF, meanwhile, continues to lead the conference standings.

The ‘Bows were held to four hits in the first game and five in the second, falling victim to another solid pitching weekend by the Titans.

Hawaii closes its season with a series against UC Davis at home, beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday.