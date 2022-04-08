The University of Hawaii softball team was swept by Cal Poly in a Friday evening doubleheader at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

The Rainbow Wahine drop to 13-13 overall and 7-4 in Big West Conference play, while Cal Poly improves to 10-21 and 5-6 in Big West games.

In the first game, Cal Poly won 7-2 by doing all of its scoring in the first two innings, including five in the first, led by a 3-run home run from Maddie Amos. With the defeat, the Rainbow Wahine temporarily lost their lead in the Big West Conference standings.

Brianna Lopez tossed a complete game and took the loss for UH in the first game, while Krystyna Allman got the win for Cal Poly after going 3.1 innings.

Offensively for Hawaii, Nawai Kaupe led the team’s efforts with a two-run home run.

The Rainbow Wahine fell into a 5-0 deficit in the third inning of the second game and couldn’t catch up as Cal Poly went on the rout the ‘Bows 12-2. Amos continued her offensive wreckage from the first game, going 4-for-5 with a home run, five RBI and three runs in the nightcap. Kate Judy tossed a complete game, striking out 12. For UH, Ashley Murphy took the loss in Game 2 after allowing nine runs in five innings.

The ‘Bows and Mustangs wrap up their series on Saturday at 6 p.m.