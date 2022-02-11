Hawaii softball swept at UNLV Rebel Kickoff to begin 2022 season

BYU’s Aexis Gilio (17) is safe at second base when Hawaii’s Nawai Kaupe (5) can not make the tag during an NCAA softball game on Friday, Feb 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

The University of Hawaii softball team lost two close games to begin its season at the UNLV Rebel Kickoff in Las Vegas on Friday.

In their first game, the Rainbow Wahine lost to BYU 2-1. Nawai Kaupe hit a home run for the ‘Bows in the top of the first inning, but it proved to be all the scoring UH would do. True freshman Chloe Borges took the loss for Hawaii after allowing four hits and five walks despite holding the Cougars to two runs in a complete game effort.

In the second game, the Rainbow Wahine fell 5-3 to hosts UNLV despite a late comeback.

After entering the sixth inning trailing 3-0, the ‘Bows tied the contest at 3, only to see the Rebels score twice in the bottom of the frame. Ashley Murphy took the loss for UH after surrendering the lead in the bottom of the sixth.

In either games, nobody for the Rainbow Wahine registered more than one hit.

Hawaii resumes play at the UNLV Rebel Kickoff with another BYU-UNLV doubleheader on Saturday, starting with BYU at 9:30 a.m. HST.