The University of Hawaii softball team swept UC Santa Barbara in a Saturday doubleheader at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Hawaii is 19-10 after Saturday’s action, including 2-1 in Big West Conference matches.

In Game 1, the ‘Bows prevailed 9-5 after home runs from Ka’ena Keliinoi, Rachel Sabourin and Chloe Borges.

To close out the day, ace pitcher Brianna Lopez tossed a shutout in a 5-0 victory for UH, striking out seven while allowing three hits and four walks.

Next up for Hawaii is a three-game series at CSUN, which begins on Friday at noon HST.