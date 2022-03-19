The University of Hawaii softball team took a pair of road games from UC Santa Barbara to begin Big West Conference play in a Saturday doubleheader.

The Rainbow Wahine won the first game 13-2 in five innings via mercy rule behind an offensive explosion from Kaena Kellinoi, who went 2-for-3 with seven RBI on a grand slam and three-RBI double.

Brianna Lopez pitched a complete game to earn the win in the first game, allowing just two hits with five walks and five strikeouts.

Hawaii edged the Gauchos in the second game 4-3 as Lopez came back in to get the save.

Hawaii is 8-9 after Saturday’s action, while UCSB is 8-19.

The ‘Bows and Gauchos conclude their series on Sunday at 10 a.m. HST.