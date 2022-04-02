The University of Hawaii softball team maintained its shared spot atop the Big West Conference standings with a road sweep over UC San Diego on Saturday

Hawaii is 13-11 overall and 7-2 in Big West Conference play after Saturday’s twin bill, while UCSD drops to 18-16 and 6-3 in conference games. UH is tied for first in the conference standings with Long Beach State after both teams completed its Saturday contests.

After being held to two hits in Friday’s series opener, the Rainbow Wahine exploded for 15 hits in a 13-1 five-inning mercy rule victory in the first game. Six players had multiple hits for the Rainbow Wahine, including Mya’Liah Bethea, who had a game-high three hits with three RBI and a home run, while Haley Johnson had two hits and a game-high four RBI.

Ashley Murphy tossed a complete game for UH in Game 1, scattering four hits and two walks with one strikeout.

The second game featured a pitcher’s duel similar to Friday, where freshman phenom Jada Cecil was again masterful for UCSD, striking out 13. After the game was tied at 0 after seven innings, Dallas Milwood’s solo home run in the eighth inning guided the Rainbow Wahine to victory in extra innings. Brianna Lopez pitched a shutout, allowing six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Hawaii returns home for its next series against Cal Poly, which begins with a Friday doubleheader, starting at 4 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.