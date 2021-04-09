Hawaii softball sweeps doubleheader at Cal Poly

The University of Hawaii softball team took a pair of games from Cal Poly to sweep its road doubleheader on Friday.

The Rainbow Wahine took the first game 10-6 after exploding for 16 hits as a team. Brittnee Rossi and Dallas Milwood had three hits each, while Bree Soma went 2-for-4 with a home run and a team-high three RBIs. Jetta Nannen picked up the win, giving up nine hits and five runs in 4.2 innings before yielding to Emily Klee, who tossed the remaining 2.1 innings.

In the second game, the ‘Bows staved off a late rally to win 11-9. Maya Nakamura and Mikaela Gandia-Mak each had three hits to lead the Rainbow Wahine. Ashley Murphy picked up the win in the second game, allowing five runs and five hits in four innings.

Hailey Martin had a game-high four hits for the Mustangs in the second game, while Shelby Jeffries took the loss after allowing eight runs in 5.1 innings.

Hawaii is 8-7 overall and 7-4 in Big West Conference games after Friday’s action, while Cal Poly is 8-13 overall and 3-8 in conference play.

The ‘Bows and Mustangs will close their series with a Saturday doubleheader, starting at noon HST.