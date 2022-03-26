The University of Hawaii softball team handed Cal State Northridge its first two losses of the Big West season with a pair of 4-3 victories in a Saturday doubleheader at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

In the first game, freshman Brianna Lopez went the distance, scattering four hits and four walks with six strikeouts. Offensively, Nawai Kaupe had a team-high two hits with Kaena Keliinoi had a team-high two RBI.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

In the second game, Ashley Murphy picked up the win after tossing four innings, while Chloe Borges picked up the save with three shutout innings in which she gave up five hits but struck out two and walked none. Keliinoi picked up where she left off from the first game, with another two-RBI performance, while Izzy Martinez had two hits.

Hawaii is back to .500 at 10-10 after Saturday’s action, including 4-1 in Big West Conference play. CSUN dropped to 13-19 overall and 3-2 in Big West games.

The ‘Bows and Matadors conclude their series on Sunday at noon to make up for Friday’s original matchup, which was rained out.