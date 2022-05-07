The University of Hawaii softball team swept Cal State Fullerton in its final homestand of the 2022 season at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Hawaii won the first game 13-11 in extra innings. The Rainbow Wahine led 10-1 after three innings, but the conference-leading Titans rallied all the way back to tie the game at 11 by the end of regulation. The ‘Bows won the game on Dallas Milwood’s two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

UH won the second game 2-0 behind a combined shutout from freshman pitchers Chloe Borges and Brianna Lopez. Borges pitched the first four innings to earn the win, while Lopez tossed the final three to get the save. Offensively, senior Nawai Kaupe led the way with a solo home run in the bottom of the first and an RBI double in the third.

Following the game, Kaupe, Kaeli Bush, Mikaela Gandia-Mak, Ashley Murphy and Brittnee Rossi were honored as part of the senior day festivities.

Hawaii is 22-17 overall and 16-8 in Big West Conference play after Saturday, while Cal State Fullerton is 34-19 overall and 18-6 in conference games.

The Rainbow Wahine will travel to UC Davis for their final series of the season, beginning on Friday at noon HST. With one conference series left, UH is mathematically eliminated from Big West championship contention.