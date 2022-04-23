The University of Hawaii softball team closed out its series against Cal State Bakersfield with a doubleheader sweep on Saturday.

The Rainbow Wahine won the first game 10-1 in five innings via mercy rule after scoring five runs in both the first and third innings, led by a 3-run home run by Dallas Milwood. On the mound, Ashley Murphy pitched a complete game, scattering three hits and two walks.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

UH won the second game 5-1 behind the offensive prowess of Ka’ena Kellinoi and Nawai Kaupe, who each had three hits and a home run. Brianna Lopez tossed a complete game, striking out four with four hits and a walk.

Hawaii is 18-15 overall and 12-6 in Big West Conference play after Saturday’s action, while CSUB is 8-30 overall and 3-15 in conference.

Next up for Hawaii is a three-game series at Long Beach State, which begins at 10 a.m. HST on Friday.